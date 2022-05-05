A 23-year-old Cambridge woman entered a plea in Isanti County District Court on May 2, to a felony charge of criminal vehicular homicide in the 2019 death of a North Branch man.
Madison Rae Amundson entered an Alford Plea in connection to the incident that killed 56-year-old David Lavern Winberg on July 24, 2019. An Alford plea functions as a guilty plea in the eyes of the court; the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that there is enough evidence that they could be found guilty at trial.
According to a staff report from the July 25 edition of the Star, Amundson was the driver of a 2007 Dodge Caliber that rear-ended a 2012 Kia Soul, driven by Tracy Marie Hartmann of North Branch. Hartmann was driving eastbound on Highway 95 in North Branch Township and was turning onto Hornsby Street NE.
The force of the collision pushed the Kia into a 2011 Ford Fiesta, driven by Andrew James Vaneerden of North Branch, which was traveling west but turning to go north.
Winberg, a passenger in the Kia driven by Hartmann, died at the scene. Hartmann was transported to Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither Amundson nor Vanveerden received any noticeable injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. All parties in the chain-reaction collision were reportedly wearing seat belts.
Court records indicate that Amundson indicated she was driving 55 m.p.h. and did not see the brake light or turn signal of the Kia, stating to Trooper Brian Schwartz that she “blinked or something.” She also stated that she didn’t even have time to hit the brakes, but attempted to steer to the right at the last second.
The state patrol investigation determined that the cause of the crash was inattention or distracted driving by Amundson, “for failing to react and avoid the Kia Soul ahead of her that had stopped to turn left.”
A search warrant was obtained by the state patrol and included a request for assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit to analyze the information in Amundson’s cell phone records.
This investigation determined that within the five minutes prior to the 5:20 p.m. accident, Amundson’s cell phone sent and received between 15 and 20 messages and phone calls.
Amundson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13 in Isanti County District Court. According to her attorney Drake Metzger, a cap of 48-months incarceration has been agreed upon by the prosecution and defense as a term of the Alford Plea. Without this deal, Amundson could have faced the maximum sentence for criminal vehicular homicide: 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $20,000.
Although a judge could supersede the plea agreement and sentence Amundson beyond what was agreed, Metzger indicated that this was unlikely to happen.
Amundson is in custody in the Isanti County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.