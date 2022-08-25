A Cambridge woman, Tabitha Sue Sigler, 22, was recently sentenced in the death of 45-year-old Minnesota Air National Guardsman David Greiner.
On May 14, 2021, Sigler was traveling southbound on I-35 near Hinckley when the 2005 Mitubishi Endeavor she was driving crossed the median and hit Greiner’s 2017 Kia Sportage head-on. A witness driving three cars behind Greiner’s vehicle reported that Sigler’s vehicle was observed driving over the median, flying up into the air and rolling.
Greiner, a 20-year member of the Minnesota Air National Guard with two tours in Afghanistan, was on his way to one of his last drill weekends before retirement at the time of the crash.
Greiner was pronounced dead at the scene. Sigler and her passenger, Santino Hilario Chavez, 36, of St. Paul, were airlifted to different hospitals with injuries described as life-threatening.
The criminal complaint said law enforcement officers observed debris around Sigler’s vehicle including butane torch lighters and a black digital scale with a white powdery residue. The white powdery residue NIK tested positive at the scene for methamphetamine. Law enforcement further detected the smell of marijuana coming from Sigler’s vehicle, along with an open bottle of whiskey.
Further search of the vehicle revealed a white cosmetic case with burn marks, consistent with a hot glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine being placed on it. Officers also located a baggie of a white crystalline substance inside the vehicle that was consistent with a controlled substance. Sigler tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Pine County deputies, Hinckley firefighters, state troopers and regional EMTs responded to the crash.
Sentencing
Sigler pled guilty to criminal vehicular operation in July and was sentenced to 58 months with 158 days time served. According to Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson, the 58-month sentence is the presumptive guideline sentence in Minnesota. “In other words,” said Frederickson, “it’s the sentence that the Minnesota legislature has determined is appropriate for this crime and with this defendant’s particular history. A common misunderstanding is that the judge can pronounce a sentence outside of the presumptive; rather, a judge cannot deviate from what is required under state law without a significant legal reason.”
At the sentencing hearing, victim impact statements from Greiner’s family were read. Greiner’s brother wrote, “There is no magical button to push to reset the events of that day to change them for the better. The best we can do is to keep pushing forward, to take the things we loved most about him and apply them to our own lives, to allow him to live on through us by sharing stories and by honoring his memory. My brother wasn’t just a 45-year-old man that was killed tragically in a car accident. David Thomas Greiner (better known as Dave) was one of the most wonderful and good hearted human beings on this planet.”
Greiner’s wife of nearly 20 years said to the court in her statement that she will never be OK again. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. I would never want anyone to experience the feeling of a police officer showing up at your door at 7:21 on a Friday night and completely shattering your world. The accident happened at 4:02. Yes, those times I will remember for the rest of my life,” she stated. “I remember the last text I sent to him … did you make it ok?’ Little did I know when I sent that text at 5:30, he was already gone and I would never get a response. Ever since that night, I hold onto people so tightly because I am so scared I am going to lose someone else. My entire world has been altered.”
Frederickson stated that these are some of the most difficult and heartbreaking cases that prosecutors, law enforcement and courts encounter. This case was especially heartbreaking; the loss was significant. “Master Sergeant David Greiner was truly a good person – a person who served selflessly for nearly 20 years in the National Guard and served two tours in Afghanistan,” said Frederickson. “He was on his way to Duluth for Guard duty when he was tragically and senselessly killed. He leaves a tremendous loss for his wife, family and friends and our country.”
Frederickson commended law enforcement and assistant county attorney, Amanda Drew, who was the lead prosecutor, for their hard work, professionalism and investigation in this case saying they were instrumental in the prosecution securing a conviction.
The defendant told the court that she was sorry and asked for forgiveness. Sigler has two prior felony convictions – theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (both convictions were from Dakota County on November 13, 2020).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.