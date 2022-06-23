Canada appointed to North Branch council

The decision of who to replace Amanda Darwin on the North Branch City Council turned out to be an easy one, as by the time it came to the council voting, only one applicant was left.
At the closing of the application deadline, two people — Robert Canada and Sarah Bishop — had turned in applications and were set to be interviewed by the council on June 7. However, just prior to being interviewed, Bishop withdrew her application, leaving Canada as the only eligible applicant. The council unanimously approved Canada without discussion during its June 14 meeting.
Canada will be sworn in at the start of the June 28 meeting and will fill the seat until Dec. 31, 2022. The winner of the special election on Nov. 8 will be sworn in to finish the remaining two years on the term.
The filing period for the special election, plus the regular election for mayor and two council seats will be from Aug. 2 to 16. Kathy Blomquist and Patrick Meacham occupy the council seats.
UPDATES ON OTHER VACANCIES
Also during the June 14 meeting, the council heard updates on the Community Development Director and Finance Director positions. According to Sharon Klumpp of Baker Tilly, the firm the city hired to conduct a search for a Community Development Director, 24 individucals applied, with Baker Tilly whittling down the number to their top seven applicants.
The council decided to have the executive committee interview all seven finalists on Thursday, June 30, assuming the availability of the candidates.
In terms of the Finance Director position, City Administrator Renae Fry told the council the interview team interviewed three applicants for the position and is in the process of doing background checks. Fry said she hopes to have a recommendation for hiring someone at the June 28 council meeting.
COUNCIL OFFERS SUPPORT FOR HOUSING PROJECT
In other council action, on a 3-1 vote, the council approved authorizing the mayor to sign a letter of support for the affordable housing project being proposed for the vacant lot along Highway 95 that used to house the North Branch School District’s Education Center. According to Fry, the letter of support is imperative for the developer to have a chance at Minnesota Housing Finance Agency monies.
According to the developer, since he has no desire to ask the city for financial assistance, this MHFA money is vital for the project. If he is rejected by MHFA, he would most likely have to wait another year and try again.
In casting the lone no vote, Councilmember Kelly Neider stated that she wasn’t against the project itself, but she opposed its proposed location. See the May 19 edition of the Star for full details about the project.
