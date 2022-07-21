On Wednesday July 27 at 7:00 p.m., a District 1 Chisago County Commissioner Candidate Forum will be held at the American Legion in North Branch; 6439 Elm Street. The Chisago County League of Women Voters is sponsoring the forum. It will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m.
Due to redistricting, a newly created District 1 includes all of the City of North Branch. Previously, the City of North Branch was represented by more than one County Commissioner. Three individuals filed and will appear on primary ballot with voting on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The two with the highest number of votes will advance to the general election. Candidates for Chisago County Commissioner District 1 are: Richard Cedergren, Tim McMillian, and Jim Swenson.
This is your opportunity to hear the candidates discuss the issues of importance to everyone in the City of North Branch and represent our city on the Chisago County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.