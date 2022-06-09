Think of a moment you want to remember in a special way forever. Now, visualize it in seeds!
Learn the fascinating process of creating seed art during a Seed Art Workshop with COMPAS Teaching Artist Anne McFaul Reid. Recommended for ages 12 to adult, this two-hour workshop will be held at these East Central Regional Library locations:
• Monday, July 11, 10:30 a.m., North Branch Area Library, 6355 379th St., North Branch
• Tuesday, July 12, 6 p.m. , Wyoming Area Library, 26855 Forest Blvd., Wyoming
• Saturday, July 16, 10:30 a.m., Chisago Lakes Area Library, 11754 302nd St., Chisago City
Participants will learn how to transfer and/or draw an image and then, using seeds of various sizes and colors, arrange and glue them on a flat surface to make that image come alive. Using a memory from a photo also works well.
All supplies are provided, and advance registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. For more information, call your local library, visit ecrlib.org, or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.