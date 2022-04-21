The North Branch Fire Department is holding a free car-seat clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on May 14 at the fire department.
This clinic will feature certified car-seat technicians who will ensure that your children’s car seats are working and installed properly. Space is limited, so appointments are required.
Contact Sgt. Kyle Puelston at 651-213-6317 to schedule an appointment. Email kyle.puelston@chisagocounty.us to schedule or for questions.
The North Branch Fire Department is located at 37917 Forest Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.