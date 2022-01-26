A suspected car thief took North Branch Police and other agencies on a wild chase straight out of a cop-show parody.
According to a press release from the North Branch Police Department, at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was not displaying any license plates nor temporary tags. The vehicle refused to pull over and fled southbound on Forest Boulevard at slow speeds.
During the pursuit, which included several unsuccessful attempts at a PIT maneuver, dispatch reported the vehicle was reported stolen from Anderson & Koch Ford in North Branch.
At one point during the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle turned around and started heading back in the opposite direction. Officers also reported the speed of the chase increased, and the driver began intentionally making contact with squad cars, resulting in one becoming disabled.
After turning westbound, the suspect continued into downtown North Branch and eventually re-entered Anderson & Koch Ford. The vehicle then came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.
“Although we appreciate the suspect trying to return the stolen vehicle; you are still going to jail. Thank you,” the press release jokingly stated.
Other agencies involved in the chase included the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department.
The suspect, who has been identified as 44-year-old Jonathan Paul Bjur of Bloomington, was charged with one count felony theft of a motor vehicle, one count felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, one count felony 1st degree damage to property, gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation, and two counts misdemeanor DWI.
