There’s an old adage that says that you never get a second chance to make a first impression. These days, making that positive first impression is as important for employers as prospective employees, since the region currently has more available jobs than unemployed people.
Organizers of next week’s East Central Career Fair hope that, despite the region’s low unemployment figures, employees in need of workers can fill their open positions. The Career Fair will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the City Center Mall on Thursday, Jan. 27.
According to Luke Greiner, regional analyst for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, “The labor market in the region has tightened like everywhere in the country and the world.”
Isanti and Chisago Counties are in DEED region 7E, along with the counties of Kanabec, Pine and Mille Lacs, where, Greiner said by November of 2021, “The regional unemployment rate dropped to 2.7%, almost half of what it was a year prior. Even more interesting is that the unemployment rate is much lower than it was in the same month in 2019 when it was 4%.”
At the same time, Greiner added, job openings in Central Minnesota (and across the state) are at record levels. “This is great news for workers who now have the upper hand in the employee/employer dynamic, but it does mean that employers are struggling to hire and re-evaluating their compensation packages in an effort to find and keep workers,” he said.
In November 2021, DEED reported that Central Minnesota had 21,935 open jobs with 15,991 available workers. For people like Kelly Gerads, workforce development specialist at CareerForce, one of the organizers of the Jan. 27 career fair, helping workers find a job is just part of what her job entails. CareerForce is also in the business of helping employers fill those open positions. “We are here to help (employers) find, develop and retain the talent they need for their business to grow and thrive,” she said.
She noted that areas such as healthcare are in particular need of workers, echoing Gov. Tim Walz, who proclaimed January “Health Care Month” in Minnesota. One out of five job vacancies in the state are in the health care and social assistance sectors, which is also the largest employing industry in the state.
Rebecca Perrotti, business service coordinator for Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services Inc., located in Mora and another partner for the upcoming job fair, pointed out that several industries are also in need of qualified employees.
“Generally speaking, health care and manufacturing tend to be larger sectors in the Central region,” Perrotti continued. “However, retail, restaurants, and hospitality typically have many openings in East Central Minnesota.”
Like Gerads, Perrotti is equipped to help job seekers, but her position calls on her to focus primarily on employers seeking qualified workers.
“We ... have business service coordinator staff, like me, who focus more directly on employers as our customer,” Perrotti said. “We seek to provide them with assistance to promote their open positions and make direct referrals of our job seeking participants whenever possible.”
Gerads and Perrotti both stress that — in spite of this being an advantageous time for job seekers — visitors to the East Central Career Fair next week need to be ready in advance.
“I would suggest that people come prepared to interview,” Gerads said. “Usually we suggest people have an ‘Elevator speech’ ... or a 30-second commercial about yourself, just to get the ball rolling. The conversation can be a bit more organic at these events, but you still need to know what skills you have that the employers may be looking for.”
Both CareerForce and CMJTS can help workers prepare by helping craft a resume or brush up on their interview skills.
“We have 20 employers who eagerly signed up for this event and anxious to meet with job seekers at all levels and from a variety of industries,” Gerads said. “We have job seekers register when they arrive. Employers are lined along the mall; we have them spaced out to help flow.
“Once job seekers register, they will be handed a directory of who is there, and they can walk around and talk with employers that are of interest to learn more about the opportunities employers have,” she added.
“The upcoming hiring event on Jan. 27 is being offered at the Cambridge CareerForcelocation as a partnership between CMJTS, DEED, and the North 65 Chamber of Commerce,” Perotti said. “It is open to businesses from across all of the East Central MN Region 7E, and we market it to job seekers across all of the area as well.
“We encourage everyone to come check it out,” Perrotti continued. “Visit with employers and consider opportunities.”
City Center Mall is located at 140 Buchanan Street in Cambridge. For more information on the upcoming Career Fair, visit https://www.careerforcemn.com or https://business.north65chamber.com/events.
