Join Collette Colucci from Family Pathways at the Cambridge Public Library on Tuesday, September 12 at 10am for a special class on understanding the impact of providing care to an older adult, and how to help create balance while doing so. We’ll also learn about the many available community resources in our area.
Registration is required, as space is limited. Register on ECRL’s events calendar at ecrlib.org or call the library at 763-689-7390 to reserve your seat(s) for this free event.
The event will be held in the Great Northern Room, on the lower level of the library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
