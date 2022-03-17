Carrie Moline Gibbs honored by Century 21 with Producer Award

Michael Miedler, president and CEO of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC today announced that Carrie Moline Gibbs, broker/owner of the Century 21 Moline office recently earned the CENTURY 21® CENTURION Producer Award following her 2021 sales success.
The CENTURION PRODUCER award honors sales affiliates of the Century 21 System based on sales production or closed transactions within a calendar year. “Congratulations on achieving the 2021 CENTURION® award Carrie. Your hard work and dedication to your customers, your community, and the CENTURY 21® System have enabled you to earn this outstanding achievement.” Said Miedler.
Carrie Moline Gibbs is a third generation broker/owner of Century 21 Moline Realty, which has been in business for 58 years.
“Carrie Moline Gibbs is one of our System members who are changing the way consumers and industry professionals interact. As a brand, we move this business from strictly transactional to experiential,” said Mike Miedler. “Her accomplishments show that our mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences is resonating with homebuyers and sellers who deserve, and demand, more from their real estate agent and company of choice.”
CENTURY 21 Moline Realty is a full-service brokerage located at 202 Main St S and specializes in residential and commercial properties.
