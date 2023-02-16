Carrie Stamm named Caregiver of The Year

Carrie Stamm, resident assistant at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge, was honored by LeadingAge Minnesota with the District D Caregiver of the Year Award.
The District Caregiver of the Year Award honors individuals in older adult services who demonstrate exceptional commitment to older adults as well as enhance and enrich the quality of life of those in their care. Carrie was one of six caregivers selected for the regional award out of a field of 60,000 professional caregivers throughout the state.
“Carrie knows the tiny details about the residents she cares for and that makes such a difference in their lives,” says Jaclyn Duren, Executive Director at Walker Methodist-Levande in Cambridge, MN. “For example, she will put the blinds in ‘Mrs. Levande’s’ room only half-way up in the morning as preferred, and she’ll make sure that ‘Mr. Walker’ has the three towels he likes when he gets his spa. She is always kind and caring. There is a little something special about her that brightens every apartment that she enters.”
LeadingAge Minnesota honored Carrie and other Caregivers of the Year at its Institute & Expo, the state’s largest and most comprehensive aging services conference. Nearly 3,000 professionals in all aspects of older adult services attend the annual three-day event to learn about new and innovative programs, share best practices and network with their peers.
