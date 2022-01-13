Catholic Charities Senior Dining is participating in a several public food distributions of frozen meals for seniors during the month of January.
The first is on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Braham Area Food Shelf, 655 8th Street SW. The second will be on Thursday, Jan 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 S Frandsen Avenue, Rush City.
Senior Dining will provide packs of 10 and up to 30 frozen meals for seniors during this drive-through, no-contact distribution.
These healthy and nutritious frozen meals meet one-third of the recommended daily allowance for seniors, and are packaged in oven-safe containers that are easy to heat and eat in both conventional and microwave ovens. Meals are available in quantities of 10 and up to 30 per calendar month.
Participants must be 60 years of age and older to be eligible, and all clients must complete an annual registration form. There is no cost to participate; however, donations will be accepted. Cash donations cannot be accepted at this time, however, checks and credit cards are.
This project is partially funded under a contract with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act.
For more information, visit www.ccstcloud.org/events, or call 320-229-4584.
