January is the 20th anniversary of National Mentor month, and it is good time to reflect on how someone has mentored you.
One of the questions that is asked of potential Foster Grandparents is “Who has influenced you in your life?” Most people are surprised at this question, as it is not something that they have given much thought to. Some people are able to answer quickly and others need a bit of time to ponder the question. The answers are varied and interesting. One common theme is that they have had an older caring adult who has been in their life. This could be a parent, grandparent, relative, neighbor, teacher or co-worker.
This is also a time to think about mentoring others. There are many programs that you can join to help you in that journey one of which is the Foster Grandparent Program.
In Central Minnesota, nearly 200 Foster Grandparent volunteers are a part of this effort, serving in schools, Head Starts, and other local non-profits.
The volunteers of the Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program provide meaningful, supportive relationships for children with special needs that enrich the lives of all involved. Everyone needs someone who believes in them and to encourage them and to build positive relationships.
For more information on the Foster Grandparent Program contact Pat Braun at 612-390-0617 or pat.braun@ccstcloud.org.
