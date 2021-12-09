Catholic Charities Senior Dining has organized frozen meal distribution pop-up locations for the months of November and December across Central Minnesota, with meals for seniors age 60 and over available at many locations.
These healthy and nutritious frozen meals meet one-third of the recommended daily allowance for seniors, and are packaged in oven-safe containers that are easy to heat and eat in both conventional and microwave ovens.
Meals are available in quantities of 10 and up to 30 per calendar month. Participants must be 60 years of age and older to be eligible, and all clients must complete an annual registration form. There is no cost to participate; however, donations will be accepted.
Dates and locations of services may change, please visit ccstcloud.org/events for the most up-to-date information. The project is partially funded under a contract with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act.
Volunteer with Catholic Charities Senior Dining
Catholic Charities Senior Dining is in need of volunteers at congregate dining rooms, frozen meal distribution pop-up sites and delivering Meals on Wheels. Contact Annie Henriksen, volunteer coordinator, at 320-229-4590 or volunteer@ccstcloud.org. Learn more about Catholic Charities Volunteer program at ccstcloud.org/volunteer.
About Catholic Charities Senior Dining
Catholic Charities Senior Dining, a program of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, has been providing low-cost meal options for seniors 60 and older in Central Minnesota for more than 55 years. The program’s nine-county region includes Benton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties, and the program has expanded to five additional counties, including Aitkin, Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.