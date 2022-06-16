A crew from the Minnesota Animal Humane Society along with officers from the Minnesota State Patrol and Chisago County Sheriff’s Office rescued 47 cats from what they called “sweltering heat” inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Harris on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a news release from AHS, law enforcement asked for help after finding an SUV full of cats at a rest area along Interstate 35. Temperatures on Tuesday hovered in the mid-90s.
The cats were surrendered to AHS by their owner, who had been living with them in the vehicle for some time; 14 other cats were released to a local rescue organization prior to Tuesday. The owner of the cats was assessed on the scene by paramedics and provided with medical resources.
AHS stated that the cats ranging in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old had “only minor medical issues,” despite the extreme heat and unsanitary conditions inside the vehicle. The cats were taken to veterinary care at the Coon Rapids shelter. Staff will examine and evaluate the felines. Once any medical and behavior issues have been addressed, the cats will be sterilized and made available for adoption through AHS or one of its rescue partners.
