It’s an honor to once again be the Republican-endorsed candidate for the new District 27B, and I hope to earn your vote in the Aug. 9 primary. 2022 is going to be a historic election cycle for Republicans — we are well-positioned to unite behind our endorsed candidates and chart a new conservative course for Minnesota.
I’m ready to lead on behalf of our district when Republicans take control next year. I’ll make sure Republicans deliver the largest tax cut in state history with our record setting surplus. I will support our law enforcement and crack down on the criminals who are wreaking havoc on our cities. I will protect the unborn and continue my record of fighting for life at every stage.
I haven’t just talked about our conservative values, I’ve been able to get things done: I personally negotiated and forced former Gov. Dayton to sign FIVE pro-gun bills into law that protected the rights of gun owners. I helped cut social security taxes for nearly 300,000 Minnesotans, and passed the largest tax cut in recent history. I was able to cut tens of millions from wasteful light rail trains. I kicked the Met Council out of our district, making sure they couldn’t expand their reach into our communities, and I was the chief author of the last welfare reform legislation that has saved taxpayers millions by cracking down on welfare fraud.
I’m so honored to have the opportunity to serve the community that has given me and my family so much, and I’m grateful to have earned the support of our grassroots as the Republican-endorsed candidate. I hope to earn your vote on Aug. 9 for the primary election. Contact me any time at kurt@kurtdaudt.com. Thank you again for the honor of serving our community.
