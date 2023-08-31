Come Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month at the Cambridge Library between September 1st and 30th! Anyone who comes into the Cambridge Library and signs up for their first library card, or refers a friend to get a library card, can enter into a drawing to win a grand prize!
The Grand Prize is a $50 gift card to a local Isanti County business.
Patrons must come into the Cambridge Library in order to enter the drawing.
Patrons need to be eligible for an East Central Regional Library Card, or have an eligible reciprocal borrower card in order to enter. Library Cards must to obtained in-person at the Cambridge Library, and not online to enter the drawing.
Questions? Email branch Librarian Margaret at cambridge@ecrlib.org.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org.
