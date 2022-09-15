The North 65 Chamber of Commerce invites community members and candidates running for local office to attend the Candidate Forums taking place on Sept. 27 and Sept. 29, 2022.
The purpose of this forum is to provide voters and community stakeholders with an opportunity to meet the candidates and to facilitate meaningful dialogue on topics that are important to our communities. The forums will follow a Question-and-Answer format. Each candidate will be provided two minutes to introduce themselves. After the introductions, candidates will be asked questions prepared by the Chamber of Commerce as well as questions submitted by the public via online form or written submission. Response time will be managed by the moderator and a timekeeper.
Community members are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates in advance by completing the form at North65Chamber.com. Questions will also be collected from the audience each night at the forums.
The Candidate Forums will be held at the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Auditorium, Room G202. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with a start time of 6:30 p.m. both evenings. A virtual viewing option will be available and a link will be posted on the North 65 Chamber of Commerce website one week prior to the event.
The following candidates for local office have been invited to participate and will appear as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Candidate Forum for the following offices: City of Isanti Mayor
City of Isanti City Council Member
Isanti County Commissioner Districts 1, 2, 3, 5
Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Candidate Forum for the following offices:
City of Cambridge City Council Member
Isanti County Sheriff
Cambridge-Isanti ISD 911 School Board Member at Large
