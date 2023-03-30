Planning for the end of life can provide peace of mind for you and those you love. On Wed., April 19, Chisago Age Well will host End-of-Life Doula Shelley Beckman speaking on “Before I Go…Peace-by-Piece End-of-Life Planning.” Beckman’s presentation will touch on estate planning, palliative care vs. hospice care, Medicare vs Medicaid, what is a death doula, benefits of preplanning a funeral, funeral and burial options, and other planning tips.
This free Dine & Discover event will be offered at three times and locations on April 19:
9 a.m. - Rushseba Senior Living, 700 W. 14th St., Rush City
12:30 p.m. - Chisago Lakes Area Library, 11754 302nd St., Chisago City
3 p.m. - Chisago County (Senior) Community Center, 38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch
Food and beverage will be provided at each location.
Participants are asked to register with North Branch Community Education by Friday, April 14. Register online at https://northbranch.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_idi/-1/program_id14 or call 651-674-1025.
As community relations director at Sendoff — Funerals Reimagined and Roberts Family Funeral Home, Beckman understands that people often feel uncomfortable talking about their own mortality. This can leave individuals and their loved ones unprepared at the end of life. In this free, informational program, Bechman strives to inspire, empower, and enhance lives by redirecting people to focus their thinking on those that they love.
For questions about Chisago Age Well, contact: cawcadmin@chisagoagewell.org.
