The League of Women Voters of Chisago County and North Branch Area Community Education sponsored and recorded four candidate forums for public view which are now available online.
The Forums include:
City of North Branch Mayor and Council Candidates
School Board Candidates for ISD #138 North Branch Area Public Schools
Chisago County Commissioner Districts 1,2 and 5
Senate District 28 and Legislative Districts 28A and 28B
These forums can be accessed at the school district website: www.isd138.org Once there, click on Departments and choose Community Education. Scroll down to “What’s New” and click on “Learn More”
They can also be accessed at www.LWVMN.org. Click on 2022 Candidate Forum Schedule and scroll down to Chisago County.
