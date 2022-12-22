The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the tragic loss of one of their K9 officers as the result of a house fire on Dec. 19.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were dispatched on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, to a house fire in rural Nessel Township. The house, which was fully engulfed in flames at the time of arrival, turned out to be the residence of Chisago County K9 Deputy Nate Fisher and his family.
According to the press release, the family was not at home when the fire was discovered. However, K9 officer Kyro and two other family dogs were in the house. All three dogs were reported to have died in the fire.
Kyro’s body was recovered and Chisago County deputies, along with other local agencies, escorted him to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Arden Hills to be prepared for “a proper goodbye.” Details of Kyro’s memorial service have yet to be released as of press time.
“We are forever grateful for K9 Deputy Kyro’s service and he will not be forgotten,” said a message on the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The Fisher’s house was declared a total loss. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Foundation has set up a GoFundMe for the Fisher family, which includes Nate, his wife Heather, daughter Addi, and son Benny, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/house-firenate-and-heather-fisher. As of noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the account had already raised $128,174. Physical donations for the family can be dropped off at Perreault Chiropractic and Acupuncture, 6361 Main Street, North Branch; Deutschland Meats, 12825 Lake Blvd, Lindstrom; or All Ways Automotive, 29173 Karmel Ave., Chisago City.
