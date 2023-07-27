Chisago County Relay for Life commences Aug. 2

The Chisago Lake Lutheran church, 1 Summit Ave on the top of the hill in Center City is the venue for Relay for Life supporting the American Cancer Society (ACS) on Aug. 2. This is a really beautiful place to have the Relay due to the dramatic landscaping and the long steeple steps in front of the church where all the candled luminary bags are placed and lighted.
There will be activities for all between 6 and 9:30 p.m., including games, food, music by Jon Ekstrom of North Branch, MN and dancing by the River City Cloggers.
A survivor’s and caretaker’s lap is at 7 p.m led by Paul Dennison and his bagpipes. Luminaria bags decorated in honor of cancer survivors or in memory of those who have passed, will be lighted around 8:15 p.m.
This year’s honorary survivor is Jane Magnison of North Branch with her caregiver husband, Loren. Jane was diagnosed in 2004 with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) which is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow, the spongy tissues inside bones where blood cells are made. The term “chronic” in chronic lymphocytic leukemia comes from the fact that this leukemia typically progresses more slowly than other types of leukemia. The term lymphocytic leukemia comes from the cells affected by the disease – a group of white blood cells which help your body fight infection.
CLL makes up 25% of all new leukemia cases, mainly in adults. CLL is the most common type of leukemia in adults older than 19, accounting for 38% of all leukemia diagnoses.
In 2023, an estimated 18,740 people of all ages (12,130 men and boys and 6,610 women and girls) in the United States will be diagnosed with CLL. While it can occur at any age, the average age at diagnosis is around 70. CLL is uncommon in people younger than 40 and is very rare in children.
Jane had very few symptoms except for some bladder infections and just not feeling well but some people have enlarged lymph nodes, fatigue, fever, pain in the upper left portion of the abdomen related to an enlarged spleen, night sweats, weight loss and frequent infections. Her doctor conducted blood tests and a bone marrow examination to determine the diagnosis and assured her she would likely have minimal problems, except encouraged her to live a very healthy life and stay away from individuals with infections such, colds, viruses and COVID 19. Her story is very enlightening and moving. Come listen to her cancer journey.
For any persons living with cancer or are concerned about someone they love who has cancer, the American Cancer Society has a great hotline 1-800-227 2345
We hope many residents of Chisago County and near by communities attend this lovely summer event. We strongly encourage all cancer survivors to participate and let us support them in their journey.
To learn more about Relay for Life or to make a donation,
go to www.relayforlife.org/chisagoMN or contact Jill Behnke, 651- 329-3105, jillmbehnke@gmail.com. Check Facebook.com/RelayforLife of ChisagoMN.
Donation will be accepted until Sept. 30, 2023
