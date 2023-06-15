The American Cancer Relay for Life will take place at the Chisago Lake Lutheran church, located at 1 Summit Ave. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 6:30-9:30p.m.
Starting at 7:15 p.m., attendees will be treated to food, entertainment, and live music. At 8 p.m. a cancer survivor speaker will share their inspiring journey, providing hope and encouragement to all in attendance. The highlight of the evening will occur at 8:45 p.m. with the lighting of thousands of candle luminary bags, creating a breathtaking display under the glow of the full moon.
Luminary bags are available for purchase by contacting the event coordinator Jill Behnke, via email at jillmbehnke@gmail.com or by phone at (651) 329-3105.
