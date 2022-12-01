‘Christmas Downtown’ centers around annual tree lighting ceremony

The turning on of Christmas tree lights takes but a few seconds — maybe a minute if you include a long countdown. The North Branch Chamber of Commerce, however, is looking to extend that ceremonial moment, or at least surround that moment with other festive events meant to attract the public to the city.
Dubbed “Christmas Downtown,” a series of “experiences” have been scheduled over the upcoming weekend meant to get everyone into the holiday spirit.
The first experience is “A Bluegrass Christmas” by the local musical group Monroe Crossing. The band’s take on Christmas songs will be performed at North Branch High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nbskolvikings.com by clicking on “tickets” in the upper left corner. This concert is sponsored by the North Branch Area Community Education.
The main event of the weekend — the aforementioned lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in Central Park, will take place at 6 p.m. It will be preceded by a parade of North Branch Public Works, Fire Department, Police Department, Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, and Lakes Region EMS vehicles all decked out in holiday lights traveling throughout city streets en route to Central Park (see map for parade route). The parade is slated to begin at 5:40 p.m.
Also before the tree lighting, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Peterson’s Mill is hosting a free Santa Day featuring hay wagon rides, a petting zoo, live music and dance, a magic show and juggling, and a free photo opportunity with Santa.
Following the tree lighting, participating downtown businesses will be open for extended hours until 10 p.m. for a “Moonlight Christmas Festival” experience.
Finally, the weekend’s experience concludes with a Hometown Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tailgaters and Makers Market.
Except for the Monroe Crossing concert, all experiences are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Chamber’s website at www.northbranchchamber.com.
