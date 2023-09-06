Cambridge-Isanti Schools Volunteer Coordinators conducted their first annual Operation Back to School backpack and school supply drive this summer. An initiative designed to support student and family needs, the original hope was to obtain a few dozen backpacks this year. Information was shared with community members, families, and local businesses in May. The response received was far beyond their hopes and expectations. In total, the district received 147 backpacks stocked with school supplies for specific grade-levels.
A significant portion of those backpacks, 108 exactly, were donated through the generous partnership with Minnco Credit Union. Minnco’s members and staff have been collecting donations of supplies and financial contributions since the beginning of the summer. The organization incentivized staff and members to donate, competing for a trophy and the bragging rights of having collected the most. The three branches between Isanti and Cambridge decorated their offices and their Board matched financial donations collected from staff members at Wednesday meetings.
“The generosity of our community is always so apparent. When our students and families are in need, this community is prepared and willing to step up. The partnership with Minnco is absolutely amazing. Their teams, members, and leadership have gone above and beyond. This will make a huge impact in the lives of so many students. We are so grateful for their support.” said Nate Rudolph, Superintendent of Cambridge-Isanti Schools.
Superintendent Rudolph shared the information at the Back to School Kickoff for all district staff on Monday, August 28. Followed by an eruption of applause, there is no better way to describe how the school teams feel about the incredible generosity from Minnco and all of the community members who donated to this worthy cause.
