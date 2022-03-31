Five hundred fifty-one days. That is the exact length of time from the last day of “normal” school prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the first day of a return to “normal” last September. Five hundred fifty-one days of either no school, distance learning, or hybrid class schedules. And during those 551 days, a lot of changes needed to be made. However, just because those 551 days have passed and schools have returned to a “normal” schedule, it doesn’t mean everything has returned to “normal.”
“As we date ourselves back to pre-pandemic world, we said goodbye to our students (for spring break), and we waited with baited breath to go watch the boys’ basketball team at the state tournament on March 5, 2020,” Cambridge-Isanti High School Principal Dr. Steve Gibbs recently told the school board. “And the world changed pretty quickly. We came back to school this year, on Sept. 7, and we were in for a unique experience.
“We had ninth grade students who had not had a normal year of learning since they were in sixth grade,” Gibbs said. “We had sophomores who the last time they experienced normalcy was seventh grade. We had eleventh graders who experienced that as eighth graders. So really, we were running like a glorified middle school for a couple months.”
Gibbs used the analogy of stopping lifting weights for an extended period of time.
“Back when I was young, I lifted a lot of weights. When I got done in college, I said ‘I’m not going to touch another barbell for the rest of my life.’ About a year went by, and I said ‘I gotta start doing something again.’ And I picked up the barbell, and I put the plates on like I did when I was a senior in college. And I almost killed myself. Because I had not been consistent with my preparation.
“We saw that when our kids came back to school. I will be the first to say I don’t know if my expectations were accurate. I expected them to come back like they were pre-pandemic and ‘let’s roll.’ And we had ninth graders touch each other like sixth graders do and wrestle around in the halls and do that type of stuff.”
With these observations, Gibbs said they knew they had to do something drastic, what he dubbed “The Great Reset.”
“We said we need to look at this and reset on what a high-quality education looks like.”
According to Gibbs, part of that reset was shifting emphasis from strictly academics to helping build — or rebuild — relationships.
“You heard the buzz-word of ‘learning loss.’ And that’s true. We had learning loss. But I would argue even more, we had inconsistent relationships, and the relationships lost, whether that was colleague to colleague or student to student, or student to staff. We saw it and we knew we had to do something different.”
Starting with staff
Dr. Gibbs said they started with changing the perspective of the staff, basing their Professional Learning Community off a book titled “Onward” by Elena Aguilar.
“It really talks about stepping back and taking care of ourselves first,” Gibbs said of the book. “Because if we’re not our best selves, it’s really putting a mediocre version of ourselves in front of kids.
“Not many principals will stand in front of you and say, ‘We didn’t talk about curriculum. We didn’t talk about data and attendance. We talked about relationships.”
Some of the actual ways of bringing about this change were the creation of “The Bluejacket Brag,” where nominated staff were recognized in a weekly digital newsletter. Another thing created was a “Chill Room” where staff could go to relax for a bit.
Supporting students
As far as students were concerned, the school already had programs in place, but they were now needing to readjust them.
“(Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports) is not something new, but it looked very different from 551 days ago,” said CIHS Assistant Principal Pam Austad. “So everything that we had gotten going that was positive behaviors and celebrations, we were unable to do. So we were really able to reset this year with our PBIS and just as reminders of focusing on expected behaviors, not assuming that kids know what’s expected.”
Austad said there was a renewed focus centered around five character traits: honesty, self-discipline, respect, compassion and responsibility. Plus, recognizing students for exhibiting positive traits, rather than focusing on what they’re doing wrong. Additionally, larger group celebrations were returned. Austad gave the example of how before the pandemic, the school would hold random Hot Cocoa Socials. Those went away, and some students stated how they miss having them.
Another returning program was “Blue Slips,” given to students for demonstrating the five character traits. Students could accumulate them for things such as a lunch-line pass for a day, early release from one class, lunch with a staff member, preferred parking for a week, or even a gift card.
Like with the staff, the students have two Chill Rooms where they can go for up to 10 minutes. At last tally, it had been used 1,700 times already this school year.
Other new or returning activities include “Triple Bluejacket Days,” which not only celebrate athletic/activities victories but also reinforces the character traits; pep fests/send-offs; “True Bluejackets” that celebrate students who go above and beyond in showing character; character breakfasts; “Bleacher Captains” — student leaders who are tasked with keeping the student section in line at sporting events in exchange for free admission to both home and away games; and the return of the “Link Crew,” who welcome and help ease the transition of incoming freshmen.
“We look at more than a GPA, a test score, or a grade,” concluded Gibbs. “We look at the whole kid.”
