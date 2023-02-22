CIHS Mock Trial found guilty of beating all competition, sentenced to return to state

For the second consecutive year, Cambridge-Isanti’s Mock Trial team is advancing to the state competition. And as an added bonus, this year’s state competition will be live, rather than virtual like last year.
The Bluejacket Mock Trial team just completed a consecutive undefeated season, winning the Apollo Invitational Tournament, going 4-0 in the Regional regular season, defeating Chisolm, Apollo, Buffalo, and Glencoe. They clinched their trip to state by defeating Apollo a second time in the Region 1 finals. The team maintained a first or second place ranking out of 20 teams in the Minnesota Northern Division Super Region throughout the season.
Mock Trial is a competition where teams of students from schools portray lawyers and witnesses as they argue a fictional case in front of actual judges against an opposing high school. The judges score each team members’ performance, including everything from lead and assistant attorneys, witnesses, and even bailiffs, with the team’s total score deciding the outcome.
This year’s team is led by senior co-captains Sophia Masters and Thomas Moran, accompanied by senior standout performers Elijah Olson, Blake Neubauer, and Kylie Venhuizen. Underclassmen contributing their expertise and gifted performance are Junior Alison Hernandez and Sophomores Mahkaela Francis and Sydney Lorsung. The team is supported by the hard work of the Timekeeper and Bailiff roles played by freshmen Kaden Kaar and Niko Pearson.
Mock Trial season begins with case preparation in mid October through December and a scrimmage just before Christmas Break. The competition season runs from January through early March.
“This team was laser focused and incredibly determined in their hard working effort to attempt to make another run into the post-season,” said coach Michael Galligan. “The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of the professional and poised nature they all exhibited through a grueling season of perfecting their case and practicing their craft.”
The state competition will be held on March 2 and 3 in the Federal U.S. District Court building in St. Paul.
