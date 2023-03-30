CIHS’s Lowman wins State Triple A Award

Ava Lowman, of Cambridge-Isanti High School, was one of four winners in the Minnesota State High School League Academics, Athletics, and Arts Award program. The Triple ‘A’ Award recognizes high school seniors from across Minnesota for their achievements in academics, the arts/activities and athletics.
To qualify, students must have a 3.0 grade-point average or better and participate in League-sponsored athletic and arts/activities programs. Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving the League’s administrative regions and a committee of educational, athletic, and arts/activities leaders.
Lowman participated in both tennis and track at Cambridge-Isanti, she’s performed in the school band and choir for several years, and was voted a captain on the speech team. Ava maintained a 4.36 GPA. With the award, she receives a $4,000 scholarship.
Lowman is the fourth Bluejacket to be awarded the state honor. Previously, AnnaGrace Nelson won it in 2020, Maria Leibel won it in 2015, and Karrn Gustafson won it in 1992.
