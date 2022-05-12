CIHS second in State Economics Challenge Championship

Cambridge-Isanti High School took second place in the David Ricardo division of the State Economics Challenge competition.
Students competing in the David Ricardo Division are currently enrolled, or have currently been enrolled in the preceding semester of the same academic year, in a general or introductory course in economics or personal finance.
Cambridge-Isanti High School students Olivia T., Callie B., Eli S., and Amelia B. earned the second-place title after receiving top scores in an online test of microeconomics, macroeconomics, international economics & current events, and quiz bowl round. The students excelled in challenging circumstances, with the state championship and qualifying regional competitions held in an online format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The commitment and determination of these students, supported by their social studies teacher and coach, Breanne Schoen, and of all competitors in the 2022 Economics Challenge program is a sure credit to these outstanding young people.
The 2022 Economics Challenge program is made possible through the generous support of Piper Sandler Cos. & the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation.
The National Economics Challenge is supported by the Council for Economic Education.
