“All the Stage is a Game….and we are Merely the Players” - welcome to Boddy Manor as the Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre presents, “CLUE”.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where, under the shadow of McCarthyism, six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT.
Student actors have been working hard developing their characters as the iconic dinner guests while the amazing Tech team has been working on the “dark side” of the show - building the set, creating costumes and props, and learning all of the many sound cues. Educational theatre is alive and well at CIHS. And we are thrilled to invite you to spend an evening of comedy with us. Performances are Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com; and will be $2 more at the door. Ticket booth opens one hour prior to the show. There will also be an an Understudy performance on Tuesday, April 11, 7 p.m. General admission tickets at the door only.
Questions? Please reach out to cihstheatre@c-ischools.org. Or call the ticket booth, 763.689.6466. Thank you for your support of CIHS Theatre.
