Officer Raider is being forced into early retirement, but he doesn’t seem to mind. As long as he still has his favorite Kong toy and plenty of head scratches, he will be content to enter into the post-employment portion of his life.
Raider is one-half of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, along with Officer Maverick. Raider’s human partner, Sargent John Gillquist, will be promoted to Chief Deputy at the beginning of the year, meaning Gillquist will no longer be available for K9 calls.
Under normal circumstances, if the human partner of a K9 leaves their position, that K9 would be partnered with another officer. According to Gillquist, in Raider’s case, the time it takes to find that new partner and for the two to train together just doesn’t make it feasible.
“If Raider was any younger, we would probably transition him to a different deputy to have them be his handler. But, Raider is almost seven years old,” Gillquist explained. “By the time we would figure out who that new person would be and have them go through the extensive, long training that is required for these dogs, Raider would almost be eight years old and that doesn’t make sense to put him on the road.”
THE PERFECT PARTNER
Raider joined the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 when he was about one-and-a-half years old. Originally from the Czech Republic, he was brought over by McDonough K9, a company well known for finding dogs suitable for K9 units. According to Gillquist, Raider was a perfect fit for him and the department.
“Raider’s been an awesome dog,” he said. “McDonough K9 picked a great one because we wanted one that’s social for the community but also obviously have that on/off switch when it’s time to do his job. Raider was great at that. I couldn’t ask for a better dog.”
Gillquist said in his five years on duty, Raider went on over 200 calls, assisting Isanti County, the Drug Task Force, as well as mutual aid for other counties who either didn’t have a K9 of their own or theirs were unavailable.
Besides “apprehending bad guys and taking drugs off the street,” Raider’s work as an ambassador for the office at public events was top-notch.
“Public demonstrations was also one of Raider’s favorite things to do,” Gillquist said. “Showing off his abilities and then of course getting all the pets and scratches that he could.”
All told, Raider logged over 1,000 hours, which included training hours.
BEING ‘DECOMMISSIONED’
As a formality, Sheriff Chris Caulk said the Isanti County Board of Commissioners must pass a resolution approving Raider’s retirement and giving him to the Gillquist family, which is comprised of John, his wife Johannah, and their two daughters and one son.
“I don’t believe a dog is ‘property,’ but none-the-less, that is what it is on the books,” Caulk told the Board during their Dec. 7 meeting. “So if you would be so inclined, you would make a motion and a second to deem him no longer county property and allow him to live out his best years with John and his family.”
“Thank you for letting him live out his retirement with me at my home,” concluded Gillquist. “That’s what he will do. He will be home with my family and getting all the love and scratches and belly rubs that he can.”
REPLACING RAIDER
According to Sheriff-elect Wayne Seiberlich, not only will the Sheriff’s Office begin the process of finding Raider’s successor to maintain having two K9 enforcement officers on duty, he plans on adding a therapy dog to the unit.
“Chief Deputy Gillquist and I will be putting this as a priority after the transition to our offices come Jan. 3,” Seiberlich said via email. “Additionally, our office will be working toward implementing a third K9 used as a therapy dog and used as a tool in de-escalating persons experiencing a mental health crisis. This is a program Chief Deputy Gillquist and I are very excited to see brought into Isanti County.”
