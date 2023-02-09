City Administrator investigation expands

An employment investigation at the city of North Branch is growing, prompting the attorneys in charge to make plans to address possible conflicts.
In a brief, tight-lipped open special council meeting, the city council approved a request from their attorney’s office, Flaherty & Hood, P.A., to expand the investigation of City Administrator Renae Fry and change investigators in the event of a conflict.
At the last regular city council meeting, which was prefaced by a closed session to discuss the administrator’s performance, Councilmembers Peter Schaps and Kelly Neider expressed concern that Fry had taken an inappropriate role in the negotiation for the city’s sale of certain utility assets. However, because of laws about the privacy of personnel data, it is unclear whether this is the subject of the investigation.
The contents of the new request, received by council members earlier that day, were also privileged information, according to Mayor Kevin Schieber and the attorney, Nicholas K.C. Lira Lisle.
“There are things that we cannot discuss in public,” Schieber said. “If you do have questions, you will need to direct those to the city attorney’s office.”
After an initial motion to approve the changes by council member Bob Canada, Neider asked for clarification before the item went up for discussion.
“Has there been a problem with this?” Neider asked.
“The problem is identified and the reasons are stated in the memo,” Lira Lisle said, appearing by phone. “Again, that information cannot be discussed or should not be discussed, and if it is, it would be against the advice of legal counsel and could subject the city to liability.
“It’s a specific issue that is separate from the previous memos that were provided to you,” Lira Lisle said. “It is all related to the ongoing investigation, but it is distinct in itself, and it’s identified in the memo what the specific issue is.”
Neider was not the only council member with questions — council member Peter Schaps had specific questions about a section of the undisclosed document.
“I’m a little bit confused as to why this is being applied to what we did last Tuesday,” Schaps asked Lira Lisle. “It’s somebody that I don’t know that did this… I’ve got an idea who it might be, but I can’t say for sure, but I’m just wondering how does that relate to what we’re doing with regard to last week.”
“The underlying issue that is being relayed in that part of the memo is about the subject of the investigation,” Lira Lisle said. “It’s related because that data needs to be protected as it’s considered private personnel data under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.”
Schaps continued, “This could be just anybody on the street, correct? Don’t they have a right to say something like this if they want to? Don’t they have a right to write something like this, and it has nothing to do with this city council.”
“They have access to data that they shouldn’t have access to,” Lira Lisle said.
“Well I certainly hope that we have a council and a mayor of integrity, excellence, and character,” Neider said, “and that would never happen.”
As the meeting progressed, multiple references were made to people outside the city council commenting on aspects of the investigation.
“If there are others talking about experiences that they have had regarding this situation, we have no control over that,” Neider said. “But of course, I will, along I’m sure with all four of you, would utmost hold confidence into the information that we have.”
Schieber responded that the action item was about removing the council from the equation and allowing a third-party investigator to “do their work.”
Neider continued to push for details on the nature of the expansion of the investigation, asking how much it would cost the city and how long it would last.
Lira Lisle said there would be no difference in cost in the event of a conflict, the firm would simply switch to a different investigator.
Nonetheless, Neider prefaced her “aye” vote with the comment, “Alright, let’s spend some more of the city’s money.”
The motion passed 4-1 with Schaps voting nay.
