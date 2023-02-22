City of Cambridge looks towards eventful future

While the city of Cambridge continues to bask in the glow of current growth, city officials are even more excited about the not-so-distant future of the city.
“We have a lot of businesses and developments coming on live here,” Mayor Jim Godfrey said. “Coming up in 2023, of course the only one anyone ever talked about (Pizza Ranch). Especially on social media, it seems like this was the only thing that was happening in Cambridge.”
Seriously, however, Godfrey mentioned a lengthy list of businesses and residential developments that have opened or are about to open, including the third Kwik Trip, which will be located near the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus; Scooters Coffee, which is being built on Highway 95 just west of the railroad tracks; Embrace Orthodontists, which is constructing new offices next to Culver’s; and Popeye’s Chicken, which is planned to be built next to the new MinnCo building.
But the most exciting news that Godfrey could announce was the old Ben Franklin building on Main Street has finally been purchased. According to Godfrey, Thistle & Ivory, a home decor retailer just closed on the building and will be remodeling it, with hopes of opening up later this summer.
All of that, though, is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come in the next two or three years. There are two major projects almost definitely set to take place, with another two major projects with the potential of coming to fruition.
The project with the most certainty is the new Cambridge Medical Center. Although Allina just announced a delay in the beginning of construction, the new medical center will become a reality. The next nearly certain project is the expansion of Highway 95 through downtown.
The two potential projects include the Northern Lights Express passenger train project that has found new life at the state and federal level due to an emphasis by politicians to fund infrastructure projects. With that project, Cambridge is being looked at as the second depot stop as the train makes its way from the Twin Cities to Duluth.
The second potential project is a wellness/community center for the area. The feasibility of such a project is in the initial stages of being studied, with surveys of area residents set to begin within the next week.
“The purpose of this project is to explore the possibility of adding a wellness center/community center to make us something of a regional hub,” Godfrey said. “We also want to explore avenues to provide a top-of-the-line community amenity with minimal tax impact. Nothing about this is predetermined. The (feasibility) committee has said ‘we need something to meet the need, what is that something?’
“It’s a large goal,” admitted Godfrey. “It’s not guaranteed to happen. If we discover it is not feasible, we will just have to put that in the drawer for a while and see when it can be.”
IMPROVING THE DOWNTOWN EXPERIENCE
In addition to all of that, Godfrey said the city is in the midst of taking a serious look at making downtown Cambridge more attractive to residents and other visitors.
“The effort is focused on three broad categories,” Godfrey said, “business attraction/retention, parking, and the pedestrian experience.”
Among the nearly 50 ideas that came out of conversations with business owners and the general public, a few rose to the top of the “to-do” list. One of which was a facade improvement grant, which is an extension and increase in dollars offered of the current downtown improvement grant. Another possibility is a fire suppression program that would give financial incentives to businesses to hook up to the main water line in exchange for agreeing to update the building’s sprinkler system.
“That would make downtown so much safer,” Godfrey said.
In terms of parking, the city recently completed the purchase of the old Woody’s Auto lot a block north of Highway 95 on Main Street, which will be turned into public parking. Godfrey said the city will also be improving striping and signage so people can find public parking easier.
For pedestrians, the city has purchased additional pedestrian crossing signs. It is also looking at doing a wayfinding/pedestrian study.
“That should help us identify areas for improvement and opportunities to create a unified image of downtown,” Godfrey said, “and making it quaint and homey and get people where they want to go safely.”
