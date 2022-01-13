City of Cambridge selects platform to announce emergency messaging

The City of Cambridge is teaming up with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office to push out messaging to residents and businesses who sign up for the alerts.
Everbridge is a state-of-the-art system already in use by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office for putting out emergency messaging. It has proven to be successful in getting information out to people who need it.
“We encourage people who live or work in the Cambridge area to go to https://member.everbridge.net/371776664109116/new and sign up for the service. This will help us to inform people in the area of emergency messaging. It is a safety and convenience thing,” said Evan Vogel, city administrator for the City of Cambridge. Messages can be received by phone calls, emails or text messaging.
“Everbridge has been reliable and proven effective in getting important messages out to our communities. Signing up is free of charge,” explained Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering, who oversees the operations of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office including Emergency Management.
When appropriate, such as snow emergencies, road closures due to law enforcement activity, train derailment, etc, messaging is sent out via Everbridge advising people of the issue and the steps to take to address it.”
In the case of “snow emergencies,” Vogel said city ordinance allows for such declarations to be made in conjunction with the city’s winter parking restrictions. The general parking restrictions call for no parking on city streets from Nov. 1 through March 31 between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Cars found parked during these times may be subject to an administrative citation. Should the car remain on the street after 2 a.m., it could be subject to being towed.
The public works/utilities director can declare a snow emergency and require all cars to be removed from the streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. for the purpose of clearing the streets from curb-to-curb. The towing of the cars would be at the owner’s expense.
“The purpose of this is to allow for real-life flexibility around winter conditions,” Vogel said. “There are instances where we may only see a half-inch of snow, but between sleet and freezing temperatures we know there will be icy roads, or that with blowing snow we may need greater flexibility in plowing.
“Our intention is to have the emergencies declared by the end of business the day before they will be in effect. We will make these determinations using the best weather data we have available to us. By utilizing Everbridge when declaring snow emergencies, we hope to minimize the number of cars that are needed to be towed.”
These alerts were expected to go live effective Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Any questions in reference to this can be directed to the City of Cambridge at 763-689-3211.
