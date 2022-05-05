City of Cambridge welcomes three new police officers

The Cambridge Police Department has been in a hiring frenzy as of late, adding three recruits to patrol city streets.
“It isn’t a secret that quality police officer candidates are hard to find these days,” said Cambridge Police Chief Todd Schuster during a swearing-in ceremony at the May 2 council meeting. “Due to many reasons, real or perceived, people are deciding to leave law enforcement or not enter the field at all. Luckily, during our last hiring process, we had four quality individuals that, for their own individual reasons, only applied with the city of Cambridge.
“Hiring decisions cannot be taken lightly, especially with our profession always being under a microscope,” Schuster continued. “Our citizens deserve the best service that we can provide and we need to hire individuals that we feel can live up to those expectations. Collectively, our department is only as strong as the candidates that we select to represent us and that is why we try to hire only the best.”
Receiving their badges during the ceremony were:
• Peter Erickson, who most recently was with the North Hudson Police Department;
• Samantha Vigstol, who most recently was a corrections deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo; and
• Cristiano Rosa, who most recently was a K-9 officer with the Federal Reserve Police.
STREET IMPROVEMENT BONDS SOLD
Despite recent inflation, the city was able to secure a favorable interest rate for this summer’s street improvement project in Goldenwood.
According to Nick Anhut of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, during the bidding process, the city maintained its “AA” rating, indicating the city practices good financial policies and practices.
With that rating, it received five bids, with Northland Securities Inc. of Minneapolis coming in lowest with an interest rate of 2.7585%.
“It is actually in line with where we are seeing the market today,” Anhut said. “Much of the narrative I’m sure you’ve heard about inflation costs, rates are rising, and they have been rising throughout the course of this year.”
He said that at the start of the pandemic, the city was able to receive an interest rate of 1.6%. But even with the rates rising, 2.75% is still right at the 10-year average.
“I’m just really pleased with the bids,” said Finance Director Caroline Moe. “Between the savings on the construction and the savings on the interest rate, it is about a $90,000 per year savings on our levy.”
ODDS AND ENDS
In other action, the council:
• Approved the demolition of outbuildings at the Sandquist Park Farm site. According to Public Works Director Todd Schwab, the buildings are deteriorating badly and list to the left. They are also subject to vandals. The low bid for the project was at $24,626. Schwab also told the council that the silo on the property is still in decent shape and could be repainted to advertise the park or possibly even a business if the council approves;
• Approved the sending of a letter to the Minnesota State Legislature in opposition to a proposed bill that would limit a city’s ability to zone as it sees fit through Planned Unit Development agreements; and
• Approved moving the first meeting of the month from a 5 p.m. start to 6 p.m. so that all council meetings will begin at the same time.
