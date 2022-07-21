The city of Harris once held an annual SpudFest, a celebration that came from the town’s long history with potatoes. It’s hard to find information from when the yearly celebration got its start or for even when it all ended. But that’s all in the past.
Because of a conversation between two colleagues on the Harris parks board, a celebration will be held once again. Called a spinoff of the former Spud Fest, Harris Days are scheduled for July 29 and 30.
According to Gabi Streater, everyone in the community is “super excited” for the event, especially all of the small businesses who have sponsored the celebration.
“And why wouldn’t you be? It’s going to drive more customers, more people coming to the town,” she said. She and Allen Siedow have been doing most of the planning and she said it has revitalized the city parks board. The Harris Club is also playing a large part in helping make plans for the celebration.
Included in the big event for Friday is the beer garden at Fuse Bar and Grill with music by The Mooners band from 7 to 11 p.m. Also on tap for Friday are kickball at Stark Field; a dunk tank at 5 p.m.; a balloon toss contest at 6 p.m.; food and ice cream trucks and the Snack Shack; and games at Harris Covenant Church. In addition, a Touch-a-Truck event will be held at Gates Avenue and 437th Street.
Saturday’s events kick off with a parade at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at Highway 10 and Gladstone Avenue, travels north to 440th Street, south on Ginger, west on 438th Street, and south on Gates, ending at the Covenant Church.
Also on Saturday will be a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with food vendors and a silent auction. Entertainment for the day includes a performance by Maggie’s Dance Studio; music sponsored by the History Board; at a hypnotist at 8 p.m. at the Fuse. Food trucks will be on Ginger Avenue throughout the day. The fire department will have a soak down from 3 to 4 p.m. at Stark Field.
Streater said she was raised in Harris and wanted to help create an event that was for all ages and celebrated a town that she and others love.
“We have so many wonderful people and businesses here that it just makes sense to get everyone together and highlight (the city),” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.