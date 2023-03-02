It’s not uncommon for a city to annex properties into the city limits, whether that annexation is voluntary or involuntary. It’s much more uncommon for a city to do the reverse and allow a property to be removed from the city limits. But that is exactly what the Isanti City Council has done.
According to City Administrator Josi Wood, the owners of a property on the far eastern border of the Isanti city limits have filed a petition to detach their property from city limits. She said the property was voluntarily annexed into the city in 2006 ahead of a potential development being built. That development, however, fell through.
She said the owners would now like to turn the property back into a hobby farm, which wouldn’t be allowed under the current city code.
“Actually, I think that property is well outside the city,” said Councilmember Steve Lundeen. “And if he does decide to sell it again, we can readdress it.”
Councilmember Luke Merrill asked how much tax money would the city lose with the detachment.
“I believe it is around $1,800,” said Wood.
At first, Merrill stated he was against allowing for the detachment, citing the property owner still receives city services.
“No, he doesn’t,” said Lundeen. “There’s no city sewer or water near there,” Lundeen added the county plows the roads as well.
“Not only that, but he asked to be annexed in with a different intention and now he’s asking to be annexed out,” said Mayor Jimmy Gordon. “I get we’re going to lose some tax dollars, but it is his property and he changed his mind. I don’t have any problem letting him take it back.”
The motion to approve the detachment was unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.