City of Isanti balances reducing tax rate, increasing services

The City of Isanti has tasked itself with some lofty goals for the future of the city, but city staff are confident it is making great strides to achieve those goals.
The task at hand is to balance out providing residents with high-quality services and amenities, while at the same time being fiscally responsible in keeping taxes at a steady decline.
During the “State of the City” address at the March 16 North 65 Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson, along with the rest of his staff, laid out what they have accomplished so far and what they are prepared to do in the near future.
“Isanti saw continued growth in residential housing, issuing 78 new home permits in 2021,” said Johnson. “We are excited to see Isanti listed as number four on the Twin Cities Hot Housing list for 2021. We’re doing good. I love it. It’s kind of one of those things where you want to see your city grow, but you don’t want to see it grow too fast, you want to keep that small-town feel. This team has done a phenomenal job of doing just that.”
Johnson added that several recent projects saw completion, including the new liquor store opening in November, the Bluebird Amphitheater being built, plus the adding of new businesses such as Gypsy Curl, Caribou Cabin, My Jungle Gym, and Serenity Circle Counseling.
Johnson also mentioned at least a half-dozen other businesses that were set to open up or expand in 2022.
Moving forward, Johnson outlined how the city plans to continue reducing the tax rate, expand the industrial areas and recruit even more businesses.
“The first thing I told Stephanie (Hillesheim, the city’s new Community Development Director) is that people want more restaurants,” Johnson said. “And she’s working diligently on that.”
Other specifics Johnson mentioned were plans to resolve the traffic congestion at the entrance/exit of Kwik Trip, plus the expansion of amenities at Bluebird Park.
“I think the cat is out of the bag; we can mention we plan on putting in a splash pad,” Johnson announced. “It is on the docket for 2023. We’ve planned and budgeted for it, so it won’t raise our tax rate.”
On that similar subject, Parks, Recreation and Events Coordinator Alyssa Olson mentioned the inaugural “Illuminate Isanti” — a smaller scale version of Duluth’s Bentlyville coming in December, 2022.
Public Works Director Matt Sylvester discussed this year’s street improvement project, which will take place in South Brookview, located south of Main Street and east of Whiskey Road. He said the project will entail full reclamation along with some curb and gutter replacement. However, it will not need water main or sewer repair.
Police Chief Travis Muyres noted that while the size of his department has remained steady, there are many new faces and other “rebranding” of the department.
“Of the 10 officers, only three were here three years ago,” Muyres said. “There has been a lot of change, but the change has been good change.”
While all of the added services and amenities are great, how does it get done without residents financially bearing the brunt? That’s where Finance Director Mike Betker fits into the balancing act.
“The 40,000-foot view here is that in the finance department, we have two goals,” Betker said. “One is that we want to see a steady decrease in tax rate over time. We want it to go down slow and steady over time. We don’t want anybody to be surprised when they open their tax statement.
“The other goal is to get levy-debt-free, which is to say we are not going to have debt that is paid for by levy dollars. If we stick to our guns, we will be at that by the end of 2030.”
Part of the way Betker’s goals are being realized is through the growth the city is seeing.
“In 2021, we had a total of 88 commercial permits,” Hillesheim said, “which increased the commercial tax value by over $4 million, almost $5 million.” That, added with the 78 new home permits Johnson mentioned, equates to a total of more than $21 million in new tax valuation.
She added that the city is almost sold out of industrial lots. Because of that, the city will be looking at expanding its industrial park by over 51 acres in April.
“Without any of these people, the city wouldn’t be nearly as successful as its been in my four years,” Johnson concluded. “I’ve just started to have fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.