You can now add horses to the list of animals allowed to live within the city limits of Isanti.
During the Nov. 1 city council meeting, the council unanimously and without discussion first approved amending the city code to allow for the keeping of horses on certain properties within city limits, then approved allowing the placement of horse stables in R-1A (Residential Rural) Districts with the approval of a conditional use permit, and finally approved a conditional use permit for constructing horse stables on a specific property.
The city code amendment allowing for horses does include 12 requirements horse owners must follow. Most notably, there must be at least 30 acres of land between one or more adjacent parcels under the same ownership; there shall be no more than one horse per two acres of land; and stables must be located at least 50 feet from a side or rear property line, not be located in a drainage or utility easement or a shoreland protection area or a wetland setback area, be at least 100 feet from any residential dwelling on any adjacent property, and owners must keep the stables in good shape.
Additionally, horses must be kept in a fenced area, with the fence type approved by city staff and all animal feed must be stored in such a way as to prevent attracting insects or rodents.
The amended code also acknowledges the large amount of manure that is generated by horses. To mitigate that nuisance, the ordinance states manure stockpiles shall be located at least 50 feet from a side or rear property line; be at least 100 feet from any residential dwelling on any adjacent property; owners will have a management plan that meets requirements set by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency; the homeowner shall dispose of all animal waste in an appropriate manner on a weekly basis.
Finally, horses cannot be ridden after sunset or before sunrise along or crossing a public way without appropriate lighting or reflectorized clothing. Also, horses are not allowed to run at large within the city, and if they are found at large, they may be impounded by animal control.
The first usage of this ordinance and zoning amendment came from Stephanie Neumann, who applied for a CUP for horse stables at her address.
