City of Isanti earns Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recognition for operational excellence

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is recognizing the city of Isanti for outstanding operations. To receive this recognition, facilities must demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations, and maintenance requirements; submit accurate, on-time reports to the MPCA; and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.
“The people who safeguard this outstanding treatment facility are committed to protecting and preserving water quality in a state that deeply values its natural resources,” said Nicole Blasing Municipal Division director at MPCA. “The MPCA recognizes their considerable efforts and deeply appreciates their service to their community.”
Recognizing facilities this year has even more significance as the MPCA celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. The Clean Water Act established the basic framework for regulating pollution in waters by creating water quality standards to protect drinking water and to maintain a healthy aquatic community for animal and recreational uses. Thanks to these standards, treatment facilities were developed to clean water before it is returned to a river or stream.
Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities with 248 qualifying for the outstanding operations recognition.
