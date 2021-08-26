City of Isanti helps raise awareness of overdoses

A proclamation made by Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson at the Aug. 17 Isanti City Council meeting sets International Overdose Awareness Day for Aug. 31, 2021, in the City of Isanti.
“This kind of touches base at home for a lot of us Isanti residents,” said Mayor Jeff Johnson. “We did have one of our very own that ended up overdosing on prescription drugs. She was an ambassador for the City of Isanti. She’s actually a sister to Luke Merrill, which is one of our EDA (members). It’s very important, not only to me, but her mother Denise that we did this proclamation for Aug. 31, 2021.”
NEW OFFICERS SWORN IN
Four new police officers were sworn in at the council meeting.
“About two years ago, I came to the council with concerns on recruitment,” said Police Chief Travis Muyres. “The number one concern that all law enforcement has right now is recruitment of new officers. We are going to swear in four officers today that are indicative of what we have in our department and they are some of the best officers I’ve had the privilege to work with in the 23 years of my career. I’m not saying that just because they work for me, that’s from the heart.”
He noted that changing recruitment strategies allowed the city to hire some highly qualified officers. The four new officers that were sworn in are Jordan Lund, hired Sept. 2020; Michael Glavan, hired Sept. 2020; Christopher Morgan, hired Feb. 2020; and, Tyler Lawson, hired Dec. 2019.
