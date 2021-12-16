After hearing a presentation by Isanti Finance Director Mike Betker at its Dec. 7 meeting, Isanti City Council approved the city’s 2022 budget and final property tax levy of approximately $3.3 million dollars.
The final levy reflects an increase in taxable market value for 2022 of 10.83%, and the tax rate is 58.48%, a decrease of 3.17% from 2021, according to Betker, who noted this is also a decrease of 26.53% from the 2018 tax rate of 79.6%. The 15-year average tax rate for Isanti is 67.08%.
The city’s approved budget for 2022 is approximately $4.27 million dollars, which is a $270,000 increase from the 2021 budget of approximately $4.02 million, according to Betker.
Before going into details regarding the budget and levy, Betker explained that properly managing a municipal budget is to plan in advance and have small, steady increases or decreases in the levy and tax rate over time.
There were a few options to reduce the budget further, including delaying street improvement projects, delaying or eliminating capital maintenance or replacement, and reducing operating expenditures, Betker said. However, current street improvement projects were originally identified in 2010, all capital items have been identified as needed, and contracts and other legal obligations limit reducing operating expenditures, he added.
Betker highlighted considerations taken when setting the levy. One is catching up on street improvement projects that were identified in 2010 and approved in 2012, but were then delayed. Another is a 20-year cashflow analysis for capital maintenance and replacement needs.
The final consideration Betker went over was the general fund balance, which will increase due to the water and sewer fund being repaid for the hotel project and the liquor store fund being repaid for 2018 improvements.
After breaking the proposed levy down into the specific city funds, Betker went over the city’s levy and tax rate history.
“A little bit of a roller coaster and the last four or five budget cycles here now, we’ve been spending a lot of time talking about fiscal management and making sure that those changes in the tax rate are small and incremental and steady and consistent so that when residents open up their tax statement, if they see a surprise, they know it’s not our surprise,” Betker stated. “I think, more than anything, residents don’t want to be surprised.”
Finally, Betker compared the tax rates for surrounding and/or similar size cities, pointing out that Isanti’s tax rate has steadily declined for several years, giving it a competitive edge.
“In the last four years, our net change in the tax rate has been down almost 25%, and that does best everybody else on this list. That bests everybody else on this list by quite a bit,” he said. “Not only that, but we are fully funding all our capital needs and we’re going to pay cash for all our capital needs. And we don’t need to issue bonds. And we know that our road plan, looking out 35 years, funds itself.”
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business, the council:
•Approved the purchase of property at 901 East Dual Boulevard Northeast for $1.5 million for the new police department headquarters. The property is currently owned by Hobby Farms, who will lease the property for $2,000 per month from the time of closing Dec. 17, 2021, through June 30, 2022, with an option of extending the lease through the end of August.
•Approved an amendment to the stormwater ordinance that reduces the stormwater rates each year through 2024.
•Approved a conditional use permit amendment for site plan operations for a biodistillation system for Ever Cat Fuels.
•Approved rezoning property west of Eighth Avenue Northeast and south of Golden Way Street Northeast from general commercial to low-density multi-family residential.
•Approved a preliminary engineering report and 2022 pavement management project for South Brookview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.