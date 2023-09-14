City of Isanti’s marijuana ordinance slightly differs from county’s

The cities of Isanti and Braham put the final pieces of the county’s marijuana ordinance puzzle together, with only the city of Isanti’s piece being slightly irregular from the other pieces.
All four of the ordinances — including the city of Cambridge’s and Isanti County’s, whose ordinances were reported about in the Aug. 10 and Sept. 7 editions, forbid the use of marijuana in all city or county-owned property including parks, sidewalks, and streets. Isanti’s ordinance, however, does not include banning marijuana use in places that have public access but are on private property such as parking lots of privately owned businesses.
During a previous discussion on the proposed ordinance, Mayor Jimmy Gordon stated he felt it was government overreach to ban such things as marijuana use, or even tobacco smoking, on properties that are privately owned.
The city of Braham’s ordinance almost completely follows the Isanti County ordinance, with interim City Administrator Lynda Wolfe acknowledging she contacted the county for help with the wording, as well as borrowing language from the city of Duluth’s ordinance.
TWO-STORY APARTMENT APPROVED
The vacant lot located at the southeastern corner of County Road 5/Heritage Boulevard and Whiskey Road is set to be turned into a two-building apartment complex that will house a total of 56 apartment units.
The complex, which is tentatively going to be called the Whiskey Road Apartments, was approved during the Sept. 5 council meeting on a unanimous vote. During discussion, the council expressed concern over two parts of the site plans — how far away it was from the street and what type of visual divider would separate this complex from the residences to the south.
In terms of the distance from the road, the developers stated they moved the entire five feet from its previous plans to push it farther from the street. According to the plans, the building won’t be perfectly parallel to the street. At its narrowest, it will sit six-and-a-half feet from the sidewalk, which should be ample room for possible snow piles in the winter.
For the visual divide, the developers are willing to place a six-foot high fence on top of a foot-high berm. Since the buildings will only be two stories high, the developers believe that will provide ample visual blockage from seeing into the neighbors’ homes.
During discussion, Councilmember Luke Merrill asked if maybe they could make it an eight-foot fence instead, however, he was informed that height would require a conditional use permit. Additionally, it was noted that trees are being planted along the southern property line so once fully grown, they would be taller than the fence.
