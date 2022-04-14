The question of “who let the dogs out?” still goes unanswered, but for the City of Isanti, who picks those dogs up after they get out now has a different answer.
After tabling the agenda topic of choosing an agency to contract with for animal control at a previous meeting — due to the council asking for more information regarding concerns over one of the bidders — the council unanimously approved entering into a contract with On-Line Retrievers out of Ogilvie. The contract will run through March 31, 2027. The other bidder, Gratitude Farms, had previously been contracted with the city.
During the public comments at the start of the April 5 meeting, the council heard from an East Bethel resident who brought up a multitude of allegations against Gratitude Farms, ranging from mistreatment of animals in its care, to poor customer service with people trying to retrieve their animals, to hostilities between the owner/operator and the city of East Bethel, to even running a kennel without proper licensing.
Some allegations, primarily on social media, also insinuate the owner of Gratitude Farms allegedly taking animals from private properties in order to collect more boarding fees. The East Bethel resident stated that Gratitude Farms’ contract with East Bethel had been rescinded by the city, which was confirmed by Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson.
Johnson stated he originally asked for this item to be tabled in order to do his own research into the allegations against Gratitude Farms.
“No disrespect (to the East Bethel resident), I’m not going to believe everything I hear,” Johnson said. “I dug into it because I wanted to know.”
According to the Isanti Police Department, who works directly with animal control, it hasn’t had any issues with Gratitude Farms and has not heard any complaints from Isanti residents who had the misfortune of having to retrieve a pet that got loose and was picked up.
According to City Administrator Josi Wood, the city did not ask for verification of proper licensing in the proposal, so she could not confirm nor deny the allegations that Gratitude Farms wasn’t properly licensed.
After further discussion that nearly resulted in the council again tabling the item in order to obtain proof of licensing from both bidders, along with giving both bidders the opportunity to be present at the meeting, Councilmember Dan Collison made a motion to go with On-Line Retrievers due to the fact its bid included no monthly fee to the city for services, while Gratitude Farms was asking for a $250 monthly fee.
According to the city’s agenda packet, On-Line Retrievers’ bid does include a $100 fee, plus mileage, for each response it makes to the city.
Mayor Johnson pointed out On-Line Retrievers does charge residents a larger impounding and kenneling fee, however, in talking with the owner, “They’re willing to work with us on that, and they’re willing to meet us half-way.”
After the vote, Wood said the city will require On-Line Retrievers to provide proof of proper licensing and that future RFPs will also require that proof. Wood also informed the council that since the agenda item was tabled from a March meeting to an April meeting, the city will still have to compensate Gratitude Farms for services rendered for the month of April.
Changes to the Farmers Market
The council in effect reversed previous changes to a summertime staple of the city as it approved turning over the organizing and running of the Farmers Market from the city to Tony Gall, who had approached the city for a special event permit to hold “The Neighborhood Market” in the Members Cooperative Credit Union’s parking lot from 2 to 6 p.m. on Fridays between May 6 and Oct. 28.
Previously, the city had planned on moving its own farmers market to Wednesdays in the parking lot of the new liquor store due to predicted increased traffic of liquor store patrons on Fridays. However, according to Community Development Director Stephanie Hillesheim, only four vendors have signed up with the city. Gall said he already had about 10 vendors, including almost all of the ones who participated in the city’s market last summer.
“A lot of us were bummed that the city’s was moved from Fridays to Wednesdays,” Gall told the council. “So I figured I would try to start my own market on Fridays.”
Not only did the council unanimously approve Gall’s request, but it directed staff to offer some grant funds the city had received specifically for advertising for a Farmers Market to Gall. According to Wood, while the money is specifically designated for marketing and advertising of a farmers market, the grant didn’t specify it had to be a city-run market.
Finally, the council approved not going forward with its farmers market on Wednesdays.
Odds and Ends
In other action during the April 5 meeting, the council:
• Approved entering into a contract with Alyssa Olson for temporary park and recreation consulting services at a rate of $55 per hour. Olson had recently resigned her position as Park and Recreation Director in order to take a position elsewhere. According to Wood, before her resignation, Olson had put in a lot of time and effort getting the city’s upcoming “Illuminate Isanti” Christmas event off the ground.
“Typically we don’t have a lot of interim services,” Wood told the council. “However, she has really started having a lot of contacts put out to get funding coming in order to make it the huge event that council desires. So I do feel it is worthwhile to have her continue on at least with that event;” and
• Awarded the bid for the 2022 pavement management project to Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp.
