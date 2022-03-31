Close to 180 Minnesota schools will benefit from $8,234,000 in planning, programming and infrastructure grants that support the Safe Routes to School program, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced last week.
The City of North Branch is among the grant winners, with funding earmarked for improved infrastructure. Infrastructure grants provide construction funding for projects that promote and encourage more students to walk or bicycle to school. Ways to make these routes safer (and more accessible) include adding sidewalks, trails, crosswalk markings, flashing beacons and other traffic control devices.
The North Branch City Council approved application for the grant at its Dec. 21, 2021, meeting, with a vote of 3–2 after an hour of discussion regarding the use of the grant funds. In order to apply for the grant, the city attached the proposal to construct a walking/biking path along the east side of Isanti County Road 30, running from Maple Street to 379th Street, ending in front of the North Branch Library.
According to GIS Planning Specialist Nate Sondrol, this new path was specifically suggested as part of the collaborative efforts of the city and school district to find safer routes for children to walk or bike to school or other prominent locations within the city.
North Branch Superintendent Sara Paul praised the city for moving forward with the project.
“As a school district we are so grateful for the city’s continued dedication to providing safe ways for the community’s children to walk and bike to school,” she said. “There is no doubt this project will benefit our students and all the residents of North Branch. “
Acording to information from MnDOT, Safe Routes to School is an international program to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion around schools. It does this by making it safer and easier for students to walk and bicycle to school, with an added benefit of increasing physical activity and student health.
The funding is provided for:
• Planning assistance grants provide communities the resources to convene a team, understand key issues, prioritize strategies and identify solutions that fit their local need.
• Boost grants help enhance existing local programs. Past examples of this include funding for bike fleet with a trailer to teach children how to ride, or funding for bike parking.
• Infrastructure grants provide construction funding for projects that promote and encourage more students to walk or bicycle to school. Ways to make these routes safer (and more accessible) include adding sidewalks, trails, crosswalk markings, flashing beacons and other traffic control devices.
More information on Safe Routes to School is available at www.mndot.gov/saferoutes.
