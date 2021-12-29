City of North Branch is looking for residents’ input on the use its parks and trails.
On the city’s website, residents can find a link to the North Branch Park & Trail User Survey 2021. Residents are asked to complete the form as the city is looking for feedback from the community to identify park usage, and help identify and prioritize improvements to the system.
The survey includes questions ranging from the frequency of park use and distance to the park to military status and use of recreation facilities. Although adding one’s names to the Google form is included, that response is optional. The city will be collecting email addresses but will not share those with anyone.
Responses are requested by Jan. 14, 2022.
