City of North Branch starts process for filling staff vacancies

One of the problems with employing high-quality staff is that their talents tend to get noticed by other would-be suitors. That is exactly what has happened with the City of North Branch as it has been hit by a one-two punch of losing its finance director and community development director at the same time.
According to City Administrator Renae Fry, within a two-day period, first Community Development Director Carla Vita and then Finance Director Joe Starks turned in their letters of resignation, both of them because of being offered job offers that were too good to pass up.
“I think when I sent out the email and said I bring this matter before you with mixed feelings, it is really an understatement,” Fry told the city council when introducing the agenda item at its Feb. 22 meeting. “I am incredibly proud of the work Joe and Carla do for the city and their success. And their excellence was recognized by other organizations — I’m going to use the word ‘poached’ because my department heads were literally picked off by two other employers.”
Fry said Starks has been hired by the City of Fridley to serve as its finance director/city treasurer.
“This is a great opportunity for Joe in that it allows him to advance his career. This is sort of the logical next step, which is to move to a bigger city with more responsibility,” Fry said. “When he made me aware that this opportunity was presented to him, I said ‘you’d be a fool not to take it, but I’m going to be mad at you when you do.’”
Fry said Vita was offered a job with Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which is creating a new department to specifically deal with dislocated workers from the closing of coal-burning plants.
“So here was the opportunity to set up an entirely new department, hire a staff and work with dislocated workers, which is something that is very near and dear to her heart,” Fry said. “Similarly, this is something she needed to do, but I’m still going to be mad at her for doing it.”
“This was in no way something that was wrong with staff,” said Mayor Jim Swenson, referencing social media comments questioning the staff turnover. “They’re both increasing their jobs. It’s jobs they could not turn down. I want to thank Carla and Joe for what they’ve done for this community.”
“Other agencies don’t poach bad staff from bad organizations,” added Councilmember Amanda Darwin. “So it is a reflection on everybody’s work here.”
Filling duties in the meantime
In light of these resignations, which will take place effective on March 14 for Vita and March 18 for Starks, Fry told the council she is proposing a plan for recruiting their replacements and for how to cover some of their duties in the meantime.
She said she has talked with Baker Tilly, the recruitment services provider who handled the search for a finance director when Starks was hired. Fry said Baker Tilly had in fact just wrapped up a search for a finance director for the City of Hugo, so they might be able to reach out and gauge the interest of some of those finalists. That, and the fact Starks was hired about three years ago and therefore his job description and employment requirements haven’t changed much, means they could put the hiring of his replacement on the fast-track.
Fry said replacing Vita won’t be as simple, since her job description and duties have greatly morphed over the years.
Fry added that Baker Tilly is offering a discounted rate of $13,500 per position. Normally these services would cost around $25,000 each. She said it offered the discount because it has worked with the city before, plus a lot of the legwork for the finance director has already been done with the Hugo search.
As for filling in the gap between mid-March and the hiring of the replacements, Fry said the city’s municipal advisor firm, Ehler’s, has finance personnel on staff who could help out as need be, including the person Starks is replacing in Fridley.
For the planning and zoning duties of Vita’s, Fry reached out to WSB, which has a number of former community development directors on staff who also could be contracted to help out as need be.
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
• Received some positive, parting news from Starks that the city’s bond rating has increased from a AA- to AA. The rating increase was associated with the city’s sale of general obligation equipment certificates to pay for the multiple machines the council recently approved;
• Approved increasing Public Utilities Director Shawn Williams’ salary by $100 per week in light of the extra duties he has taken on as general manager of North Branch Water & Light as it continues to merge with the city;
• Agreed to continue using Stearns Bank as the depository for the city’s two liquor stores, despite the recent announcement that the North Branch branch of Stearns Bank will be closing on May 13. According to Starks, Stearns is offering a weekly courier pickup of deposits at no charge to the city. He also added Stearns charges fewer fees than the other local banks. The council agreed to continue with Stearns for the remainder of the year, but will look at other financial institutions during the 2023 organizational meeting; and
• Approved applying for a $20,000 grant from Great River Energy that would be used to purchase an electric vehicle for the Public Works Department.
