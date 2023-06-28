While stating they didn’t want to get into a bidding war with the county, the Isanti City Council showed it was prepared to fight to keep current City Administrator Josi Wood on staff with the city. But just like with the county trying to woo her away, keeping her will come at a considerable cost.
After hearing the details of the county’s final offer to Wood, the city council held a special meeting to discuss what, if any, incentives it could offer her to stay in her current position. During an hour-long discussion, Councilmember Steve Lundeen led the charge to make Wood as lucrative an offer as possible.
“That gal has worked her way up from the bottom ladder and she knows how every department operates,” Lundeen said, referencing how Wood’s first job with the city was as manager of the Community Center. He said she has also worked in Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and then Assistant City Administrator. “To find somebody to replace what she has done here, and the moral she keeps with this staff — this staff adores her, they’ll do anything they can for her. What I have in mind to offer her is worth every penny to retain her.
“By all means, I don’t want to get into a bidding war with the county, but it would be in our best interests, it would help the county and us if we retained her,” he concluded.
Lundeen said the offer he had in mind was a $20,000 to $25,000 raise, which he said would put them in line with the county’s base salary offer, minus the vehicle allowance and the up-to $10,000 deferred payment match.
“I agree (finding a new administrator) is a big risk and a big question mark,” Councilmember Luke Merrill said. “Look at how hard it has been for the county to find someone. Why would we have better luck? I think we would be in a pickle if we don’t try to at least match the offer or come close. I think she’s well worth it.”
Mayor Jimmy Gordon played devil’s advocate. “I came in not knowing how I would come down on this,” he prefaced, “but it is good for the residents in our city to have someone at the county level that has all the qualifications Josi has. At the same time, I think we’ve got people at the city right now that I think would be a really good fit. And we can hire from within and move people up and not lose the institutional knowledge.”
“I don’t want to lose her, but I don’t want to hold her back,” said Councilmember Dan Collison. “Ultimately, whatever we offer her, she’s going to do what’s best for her and her family.”
“We won’t know unless we make her an offer,” said Lundeen. “We make her an offer and she rejects it or takes it. She’s probably going to accept (the county’s) offer if we don’t make a counteroffer.
“I agree I would prefer to hire from within (if she leaves). This office works lean and it is very well-oiled. And I don’t want to throw any water into that.”
In comparing her current and potential future salary to other city administrators, Lundeen pointed out Isanti would still be in line with many other similar-sized or larger cities, “and some of those have an assistant administrator, which we don’t have.”
Finance Director Mike Betker said the city could afford to offer her a pay raise without blowing up its’ long-range financial plans. He said 70% of the city administrator’s salary comes from the general fund and 30% comes from the enterprise fund, which is filled from profits from the liquor store. He added that while city staff aren’t union employees, the union could use this as a negotiating tactic for the city’s union employees.
He said currently, her salary is $150,779. Adding in the projected cost of living adjustment, her salary would increase to approximately $156,431.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-1 to offer her an immediate $30,000 raise, with Mayor Gordon casting the lone nay vote. According to Betker, this would make her immediate salary $180,779. He added the raise will slightly change her 2024 COLA, but in general, her salary with the city would be somewhere around $5,000 to $6,000 less than her salary would have been with the county after her six-month probation period.
