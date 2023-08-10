City Park shelter to be replaced with similar structure

The Cambridge City Park covered structure that received irreparable damage over the winter will be replaced with a similar structure.
According to Public Works Director Todd Schwab, only one supply company returned a proposal for the materials needed to rebuild the shelter, which is used by the city for its concerts in the park series, plus some of its children’s events throughout the summer. It was also used by private parties frequently. Schwab said the company who submitted the proposal, Minnesota/Wisconsin Playground, furnished the supplies for the first structure. He said the only difference between the old and new shelter is the new one will feature a steeper pitch to make snow removal easier.
The cost of the materials is $86,405. Schwab said the city received an insurance claim for the first structure totaling $88,927.50. The remaining approximately $2,500 of the insurance claim will go towards the construction costs by Landworks Construction, Inc. Their estimate for installation, plus reinstalling electrical, is $55,600.
Schwab said the cost of the$53,077 over the insurance claim could be paid for through the city’s self-insurance fund. Schwab said he hoped the structure would be completed “before the snow flies.”
CITY GOING WITH DECORATIVE LIGHTS AFTER ALL
The Cambridge Council has backtracked from its previous request to go with basic streetlights along Highway 95 once the expansion project begins and will instead go with decorative lights.
City Administrator Evan Vogel reintroduced the topic at the behest of Mayor Jim Godfrey once it was discovered that recent building permit fees collected by the city would cover the $65,000 added expenses compared to going with standard lights. Vogel emphasized this was a “once in about 50 or 60 year project,” so he felt it was important for the council to make a decision based on what was best for the city in the long term.
During discussion, the council was uncertain if the 26 lights were to be placed along the entire construction area — which would encompass Fern Street to the west over to Filmore Street on the east side; or if MnDOT meant the streetlights would be from Cypress to Filmore — the stretch of the project that will be expanded to four lanes and an island.
Councilmember Bob Shogren didn’t want to go with the decorative lights unless they went all the way to at least Fern Street, if not to the Rum River Bridge. Mayor Jim Godfrey agreed he would prefer them to go to the bridge, but Vogel indicated he didn’t know what MnDOT was planning. Councilmember Aaron Berg asked if this proposal was only for the streetlights and not the stoplight poles, which the council had also decided on being standard. Vogel said it was only the streetlights and if they were to do more decorative stoplight poles, that would be an even greater expense.
Councilmember Lisa Iverson, who was absent from the previous discussion, indicated she had seen a city that placed banners on streetlights with pictures of “local heroes” on them, which she really liked. Vogel said that could be a possibility with the decorative lights.
Shogren said he would be in favor of the decorative lights only if they extended west, even if that meant going with standard lights starting at the railroad tracks east to Filmore Street. Godfrey said that might be an acceptable compromise as well.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-1, with Berg casting the lone nay vote, to go with the decorative lights, and for staff to confirm with MnDOT how far those lights extended to the west. If they didn’t cover all the way from Fern to Filmore, staff will look into potential additional costs of extending them, which the city would have to pay the entire cost of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.