City Park shelter to be replaced with similar structure

Cambridge, MN (55008)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.