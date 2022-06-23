Clark Johnson running for Isanti County District 5

My name is Clark Johnson. I have lived in Isanti County my entire life with the exception of four years. I attended the University of Minnesota for almost three years.
After marrying my wife Lynn in 1975, I attended Bethel University and graduated with a Bachelors in Organizational Studies. We were married for 12 years, until Lynn passed away from cancer in 1987 at the age of 37, and I became a single parent.
In 1988 I met my wife Cathy in Sunday School class; and we will celebrate our 34th anniversary on July 9. We are the parents of three great adult children/spouses, with two grandchildren!
Beginning in 1985, I had the honor of serving the people/children of Cambridge-Isanti Schools for 25 years as a School Board member. Our school board was completely focused on what was best for the students of our district. I chose not to run for re-election in 2010.
I began my 45-year career in Independent Insurance sales in 1977. My office was attached to our home in Isanti for 23 years and I have had an office in Cambridge on Highway 95 for the past 22 years. We are located just west of the Shalom Thrift shop next to Abbey Carpet. We have been affiliated with Insurance Brokers of MN Inc for 22+ years. Our office motto is “We work for YOU”!
That same motto “We Work for YOU” will continue as I am a candidate for County Commissioner in District 5 in the Southeastern precincts of Isanti County. (Isanti Twp, North Branch Twp, Oxford Twp, and City of Isanti-P2.)
My wife and I are attending church regularly at North Isanti in Isanti Twp.
I would value your vote on Aug. 9 Primary so that I will be a finalist in the November election!
